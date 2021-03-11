Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,478 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HON opened at $207.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.18. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

