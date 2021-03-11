Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,419 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $14,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $1,644,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,831.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $201.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.72. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

