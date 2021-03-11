Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,391 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 34,391 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 243,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 317,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after acquiring an additional 45,482 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

