Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,128 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of LKQ worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LKQ by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

