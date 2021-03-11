Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,271 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $55.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

