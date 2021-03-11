Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,374 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sony by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sony by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNE shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE:SNE opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

