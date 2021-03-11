Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 497 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.87. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

