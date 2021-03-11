Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 72,640 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.