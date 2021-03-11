Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,558.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 153,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 38.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 93,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 106,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,084,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 19.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,791,000 after buying an additional 53,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $6,444,641 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM stock opened at $183.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

