Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after buying an additional 51,092 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

