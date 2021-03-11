Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,578 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $210.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.81.

