Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 40,893 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,893 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Carlyle Group worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

