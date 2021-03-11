Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 97,238 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,478,000 after buying an additional 1,096,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,710,027,000 after buying an additional 327,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in General Motors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,485,000 after buying an additional 432,867 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 9,934.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after buying an additional 9,745,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Motors by 33.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,054,334.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

GM opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.