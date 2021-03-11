Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 201,001 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

