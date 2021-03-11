Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $218.49 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.