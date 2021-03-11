Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,591,000 after acquiring an additional 524,179 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,939,000 after acquiring an additional 386,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 415,451 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,065 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

