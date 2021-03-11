Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 596,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $84,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 240,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

