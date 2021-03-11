Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $146.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

