Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $175.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

