Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,334,296,000 after buying an additional 6,162,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after buying an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,993,000 after buying an additional 1,416,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,064,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $137.83 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.93.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

