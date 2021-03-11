Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

D stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

