Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Intuit by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $370.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.