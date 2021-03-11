Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,403 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Newmont by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.66. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $123,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,903.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,489. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

