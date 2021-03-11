Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.35 Million Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of PriceSmart worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PriceSmart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PriceSmart by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other news, COO William J. Naylon sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $112,949.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,168.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $753,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,076 shares of company stock worth $16,658,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.