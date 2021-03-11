Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $199.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.