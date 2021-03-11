Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.17 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,146,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

GS opened at $334.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.92. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $340.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

