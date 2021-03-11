Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

