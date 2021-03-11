Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55.

