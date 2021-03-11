Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,035,142 shares of company stock valued at $375,038,743 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

