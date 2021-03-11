Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 99.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.