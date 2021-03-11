Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

