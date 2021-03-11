Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $451,029.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,037 shares of company stock worth $7,030,415. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

