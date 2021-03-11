Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

