Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX opened at $191.04 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.