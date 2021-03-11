Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,568 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.19.

NYSE CI opened at $235.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $237.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

