Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,181 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $83.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

