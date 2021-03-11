Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 698 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,992,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $470.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.01 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.56 and a 200-day moving average of $530.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.