Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 9,314 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

