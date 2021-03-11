Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 240,000 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,262,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after buying an additional 406,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,474,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after buying an additional 685,057 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,932,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 928,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,930,000 after purchasing an additional 81,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.