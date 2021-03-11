Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNI opened at $113.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

