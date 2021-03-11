Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Valmont Industries worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $13,872,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI stock opened at $243.04 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $246.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,782 shares of company stock valued at $13,484,804. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.