Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Centene by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.