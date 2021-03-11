Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $160.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.67 and a 200 day moving average of $164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

