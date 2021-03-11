Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,551 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $120,108,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $79,164,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $73,351,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $63,685,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XLNX opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average is $126.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

