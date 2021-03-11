Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2,858.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $323.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.26 and a 200 day moving average of $241.49. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $362.89.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

