Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,455 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,477 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem stock opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

