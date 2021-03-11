Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,873 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,618,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $139.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

