Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,399 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

