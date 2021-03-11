Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,925 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of MAG Silver worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,673,000 after buying an additional 7,777,838 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,627,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MAG Silver by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,983,000 after purchasing an additional 669,274 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12.

MAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

