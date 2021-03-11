Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,925 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of MAG Silver worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,673,000 after buying an additional 7,777,838 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,627,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MAG Silver by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,983,000 after purchasing an additional 669,274 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.
