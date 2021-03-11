Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 828 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after buying an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,970,000 after buying an additional 81,218 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,239,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,382,000 after buying an additional 61,211 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $472.90 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.71 and its 200 day moving average is $455.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.38.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

